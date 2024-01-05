HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Flu levels continued to rise in Virginia and North Carolina over the holidays.

The CDC released the Weekly U.S. Influenza Surveillance Report for Week 52, ending Dec. 30. According to the CDC, seasonal influenza activity is elevated and rising in most areas of the United States.

Courtesy: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The Virginia Department of Health reports that Virginia was at the Very High ILI activity level during the week. The most visits occurred in the 0-4 age group at 17.7% of total visits.

According to data, flu levels in North Carolina for the week were even higher than in Virginia. The CDC map (above) shows North Carolina is at the highest ILI Activity Level.

This week, the CDC reports seven flu-related deaths in children. That brings the total number of pediatric deaths this influenza season to 27. On Thursday, Dec. 28, the Virginia Department of Health reported the Commonwealth’s first pediatric flu death of the 2023-24 flu season.

In addition to the flu, the CDC is providing information on COVID-19 and RSV activity on a weekly basis. Use the “What’s happening near you” tab to view the latest levels of flu, COVID-19 and RSV in your area.