NORFOLK, VA (WAVY) – Keyshawn and Kelvin Davis had a great day in the ring Saturday, October 14 when they both earned decision victories, and both moved to 10-0 as pro boxers.

Kelvin and Keyshawn are back home to spend time to cherish the 757 like they always do, as you can see with their fight shorts, ring walks, or always shouting our Hampton Roads during interviews. But Tuesday, October 17, they’re hosting their first community event in Norfolk to give back to the people that supported them from the beginning.

3:30-7 pm in City Park/Lafeyette Park, two of the three Davis brothers will signing autographs, taking pictures, and handing out DB3 merchandise.

Keon, the third brother, is currently training out in Las Vegas for Olympic Trials, as he looks to become the second Davis brother to medal at the games.

Marielena Balouris will have a full story on Keon’s training for the trials coming soon.