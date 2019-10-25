‘Catch the King’ event hopes to map out affected areas for future flooding in Hampton Roads

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – The upcoming “Catch the King” event hopes to map flood data in Hampton Roads with the help of residents.

Known as the world’s largest environmental survey, Catch the King aims to map the king tide in the area with the goal of improving the predictive models for local flood forecasting.

The event will take place Sunday morning, October 27 with local volunteers using the GPS on their mobile devices to map out the extent of an inundation event as preparation for future flooding.

A web map is available to volunteers to direct them to public places that are forecasted to flood during the king tide. Then during the king tide, GPS data points are collected to trace the water line in the specific areas.

If you would like to sign up as a volunteer for the event, you can go to the king tide website, or visit their Facebook page to learn more.

There are also links for volunteers to register your phone whether you have iOS or Android ahead of the event.