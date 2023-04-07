PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – A man faces grand larceny charges after he allegedly tried to steal thousands of dollars from the Rivers Casino in Portsmouth.

And he would’ve gotten away with it, too, if it wasn’t for the Portsmouth Police Department.

On Feb. 27, Casino surveillance captured Troyon Johnson swiping $7,000 worth of poker chips from a table, according to court documents.

Johnson attempted to cash the chips in, and while the cashier was retrieving money, he grabbed $2,600 in cash and made a run for the exit.

A Portsmouth Police officer gave chase inside the building. A detective who was also inside and heard the call on the radio joined in the chase. They managed to grab Johnson as he made his way outside but lost custody of him when all three fell to the ground.

He was able to get away but was spotted hiding in nearby bushes. After a police foot pursuit that led to him crossing Victory Boulevard, Johnson was eventually apprehended.

He faces charges of grand larceny, obtaining money under false pretenses and resisting arrest. His arraignment this morning was continued. His next court date will be April 21.