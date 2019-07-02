Court docs: Forensic analysis contradicted statements from Carver murder suspect

NEWSOMS, Va. (WAVY) — An analysis of forensic evidence in the death of Southampton County mother Cynthia Carver contradicted statements made by the man later charged with her murder, court documents shows.

James Herbert Goodwyn is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Carver, whose body was found in Suffolk nearly a month after she disappeared from her Newsoms home in February. Her death was ruled a homicide.

Cynthia Carver

A criminal complaint dated June 27 details parts of the investigation into Carver’s murder — including her conversation on Facebook Messenger with a man named “Little James”, Goodwyn being interviewed by the Southampton County Sheriff’s Office and the results of a forensic analysis.

The complaint shows deputies found “bloody drag marks” on the floor heading toward the back of Carver’s home when they searched it on Feb. 22 — which was the day after Carver was last seen alive. Deputies also found more drag marks in the driveway outside Carver’s home, which led them to believe her body was placed into a vehicle.

The criminal complaint shows Goodwyn’s Nike shoes were collected as a part of the investigation and sent to the Norfolk Forensic Laboratory for testing. Carver’s toothbrush and a Physical Evidence Recovery Kit from her were submitted to the lab to be compared to DNA from Goodwyn.

An analysis indicated there was a match between Goodwyn’s DNA and the underside of Carver’s right fingernail. Goodwyn’s shoes were found to be similar in-design to footwear impressions found on the floor of Carver’s home, according to the criminal complaint.

The results from the Norfolk lab contradicts statements Goodwyn made to investigators “on several different occasions”, the criminal complaint states.

A recently unsealed search warrant dated March 7 shows Goodwyn lied to a deputy about having met with Carver on Feb 21 — saying he only spoke with her through Facebook Messenger.

Goodwyn later admitted that he went to Carver’s home that night, but stayed in his vehicle and only spoke with her for about 10 minutes. Goodwyn also claimed he’s had the nickname of “Baby James” since he was a child and denied going by “Little James”, according to the search warrant.

Authorities arrested Goodwyn in Virginia Beach last week after investigators secured a warrant charging him with murder.