SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Eight vehicles caught on fire Monday morning at a vehicle auction lot in Suffolk.

According to officials, the fire broke out around 4:30 a.m. at Insurance Auto Auctions, Inc. in the 1300 block of Portsmouth Boulevard.

When firefighters arrived, they found a total of eight vehicles fully engulfed in fire with no extension to the building.

It took crews about 40 minutes to extinguish the fire.

No injuries were reported and the fire is still under investigation.



