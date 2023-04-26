PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Many families have elderly loved ones who now need a caregiver.

If you fall into that category, it can be stressful, and you could probably use some help or appreciation yourself.

Steve Zollos, CEO of Senior Services of Southeastern Virginia, has more on what type of support they can offer in that situation. They’re hosting a Caregivers Appreciation Event Wednesday, May 17 at Norfolk Botanical Garden kicking off at 10 a.m.

Senior Services of Southeastern Virginia

757-461-9481

SSSEVA.org

