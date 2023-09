NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A car overturned Friday morning in Norfolk.

It happened at Poplar Hall Drive and Military Highway at 8:11 a.m. WAVY viewer Maurice Brasewell sent in photos from the scene.

The crash at Poplar Hall Drive and Military Highway in Norfolk on September 22. (Courtesy of Maurice Brasewell)

No injuries were reported and the cause of the crash has not been released at this time.