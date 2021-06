PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A car crashed into the Getaway Go-Go adult entertainment bar in Portsmouth on Friday morning.

Portsmouth dispatchers say they got the call at 11:48 a.m. The bar’s in the 3600 block of George Washington Highway.

No injuries were reported, but at this time there are few details. There were several police cars at the scene as of 12:20 p.m. when WAVY’s Chopper 10 flew over. The BMW was still inside the business at that time.

Check back for updates on this breaking news.