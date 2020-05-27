Car, boat burned after RV catches fire in Sandbridge

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — An RV became fully engulfed with flames on Tuesday night in Sandbridge, with the fire extending to a nearby car and boat.

Virginia Beach firefighters say one person inside the RV was able to escape and was released after being evaluated by EMS.

The call for the fire at Sandbridge RV Resort in the 3600 block of Sandpiper Road came in around 10:20 p.m.

Firefighters had to use more than 1,300 feet of hose to reach the RV, using several connections to make the distance. They eventually got the flames under control at 11:51 p.m., but not after the flames did major damage to the RV and car. No firefighters were hurt.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation at this time.