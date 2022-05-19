PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A car and a Portsmouth Public Schools school bus were involved in a crash on Thursday morning.

It happened around 7:45 a.m. in the 4000 block of River Shore Road, near Cedar Lane in the Churchland area near Churchland high, middle and elementary schools.

There’s no word if there were any injuries or if students were onboard at the time.

WAVY has reached out to police and school officials for more information.