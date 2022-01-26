Cape Charles man dies in crash with tractor-trailer while pulling out of Royal Farms

CAPE CHARLES, Va. (WAVY) — A Cape Charles man died Tuesday afternoon when he drove into an oncoming tractor-trailer while pulling out of the Royal Farms on Route 13 near the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel.

Virginia State Police say the preliminary investigation found 60-year-old John David Eatherly drove his 2005 Chevrolet Silverado into the trailer portion of the big rig as he attempted to cross over 13. The truck was heading south and Eatherly was trying to cross into the northbound lanes.

Police say Eatherly was the only person inside and died on impact. The tractor-trailer had to be lifted off the pickup due to the severity of the crash. It all happened just before 5 p.m.

It’s unknown at this time if alcohol was a factor in the crash.

The driver of the tractor-trailer wasn’t injured and was wearing her seat belt, police say.