Cape Charles Beach closed March 6-11 for maintenance

CAPE CHARLES, Va. (WAVY) — Looking to take advantage of the warmer weather this weekend? You won’t be able to chill on the beach in Cape Charles.

Cape Charles Beach will be closed from March 6 to March 11 for annual beach/sand maintenance.

The town says they wanted to ensure the safety of residents and pets, as heavy machinery is involved in the work.

The WAVY weather team says it’ll be in the 60s Sunday and Monday on the Shore, a good amount cooler than the mid to high 70s expected across the bay. It’s also supposed to be windy both days, so maybe it wouldn’t have been a great beach day after all.