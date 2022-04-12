NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A cannonball was found Tuesday morning in the sand as crews worked on the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel expansion project.

Norfolk police, Hampton and Norfolk firefighters and Air Force ordnance units were called to the scene in the 1600 block of Bayville Street on the Willoughby side of the HRBT after crews found the cannonball while moving sand on the beach around 8 a.m.

It’s unclear just how long the cannonball had been on the beach (Monitor-Merrimac battle, anyone?), but police confirmed it wasn’t hazardous.

“What a way to start the morning!” NPD joked on Twitter.

Meanwhile the $3.8 billion HRBT expansion is still on track to be completed in 2025. It’ll add two new tunnels (one each way) and four additional lanes.