Candidate Profile: Sam Rasoul (Lt. Governor)

Sam Rasoul is a Democratic candidate for Virginia Lieutenant Governor. His name will appear on the ballot on June 8 during the Democratic Party primary election.

Name: Sam Rasoul

Race: Lieutenant Governor

Party: Democratic

Website: sam4va.com

Biography: Sam Rasoul is a state delegate representing District 11 in the Virginia General Assembly. He has been a member of the Virginia House of Delegates since 2014. Rasoul earned his bachelor’s degree at Roanoke College and his master’s degree at Hawaii Pacific University. He is a healthcare consultant.