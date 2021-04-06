Candidate Profile: Sam Rasoul (Lt. Governor)

Sam Rasoul is a Democratic candidate for Virginia Lieutenant Governor. His name will appear on the ballot on June 8 during the Democratic Party primary election.
Name: Sam Rasoul
Race: Lieutenant Governor
Party: Democratic
Website: sam4va.com
Biography: Sam Rasoul is a state delegate representing District 11 in the Virginia General Assembly. He has been a member of the Virginia House of Delegates since 2014. Rasoul earned his bachelor’s degree at Roanoke College and his master’s degree at Hawaii Pacific University. He is a healthcare consultant.