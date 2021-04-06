Candidate Profile: Octavia Johnson (Governor)

The house remains still as fresh spring air slides through the open windows. The crackling, muffled sound of Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band struggles to fill the room. Ringo's voice takes the mood into the second verse, but when he asks how we feel at the end of the day, the question repeats itself. It's not the back up vocals from John or Paul, it's Ringo again. And again. A bummer considering the chorus hasn't kicked in yet.

A broken record can be a nuisance, especially on a Beatles album, but a broken record weather-wise can be an absolute treat.