Candidate Profile: Octavia Johnson (Governor)

Octavia Johnson is a Republican candidate for Virginia Governor. Her name will be on the ballot on May 8 during the Republican Party’s unassembled convention.
Name: Octavia Johnson
Race: Governor
Party: Republican
Website: octaviajohnson.com
Biography: Octavia Johnson spent her career as a law enforcement officer in Roanoke. She began working for the Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office in 1975, and served as a deputy sheriff for 26 years. She was elected to the position of sheriff in Roanoke in 2005 and served in that role until she retired in 2013. She was the first African American woman elected as to the position of sheriff in Roanoke.