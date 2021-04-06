Candidate Profile: Lance Allen (Lt. Governor)

Lance Allen is a Republican candidate for Virginia Lieutenant Governor. His name will be on the ballot on May 8 during the Republican Party’s unassembled convention.

Name: Lance Allen

Race: Lieutenant Governor

Party: Republican

Website: lanceforva.com

Biography: Lance Allen is a U.S. Air Force veteran who served for 10 years. He earned both a master’s of business administration and a master’s of science and strategic intelligence through his military service. In the Air Force, he worked to provide intelligence policy in areas like counterterrorism and homeland defense. He currently works as the director of strategic engagement at a national security and technology firm in Northern Virginia.

