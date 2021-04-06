Candidate Profile: Hala Ayala (Lt. Governor)

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Hala Ayala is a Democratic candidate for Virginia Lieutenant Governor.

Hala Ayala is a Democratic candidate for Virginia Lieutenant Governor. Her name will appear on the ballot on June 8 during the Democratic Party primary election.

Name: Hala Ayala

Race: Lieutenant Governor

Party: Democratic

Website: halaforvirginia.com

WAVY.com Voter Guide

Biography: Hala Ayala is a state delegate representing District 51 in the Virginia General Assembly. She was elected to the Virginia House of Delegates in 2018. Ayala worked as a cybersecurity specialist with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security for more than 20 years. Ayala has served on her local parent-teacher association, worked with women’s advocacy groups, and served on former Gov. Terry McAuliffe’s Council of Women.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10