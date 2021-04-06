Candidate Profile: Hala Ayala (Lt. Governor)

Hala Ayala is a Democratic candidate for Virginia Lieutenant Governor. Her name will appear on the ballot on June 8 during the Democratic Party primary election.

Name: Hala Ayala

Race: Lieutenant Governor

Party: Democratic

Website: halaforvirginia.com

Biography: Hala Ayala is a state delegate representing District 51 in the Virginia General Assembly. She was elected to the Virginia House of Delegates in 2018. Ayala worked as a cybersecurity specialist with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security for more than 20 years. Ayala has served on her local parent-teacher association, worked with women’s advocacy groups, and served on former Gov. Terry McAuliffe’s Council of Women.