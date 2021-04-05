Candidate Profile: Brad Froman (Governor)

Brad Froman is an Independent candidate for Virginia Governor.
Name: Brad Froman
Race: Governor
Party: Independent
Website: bradfroman.com
Biography: Brad Froman studied mass communications at Virginia Commonwealth University and Louisiana State University. He left school to work full time, becoming a freelance producer for a media company. He went on to work as the managing director of television operations for the Washington Wizards, Washington Capitals, and the Capital Centre Arena. He founded his own video production company, Cool Blue Pictures.