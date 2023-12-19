SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A fire broke out in a camper and spread to a nearby home on Tuesday afternoon in Suffolk near the North Carolina line.

Suffolk Fire & Rescue says it responded to the fire in the 4500 block of Adams Swamp Road and found heavy fire coming from the camper, which was about 10 feet away from the home.

Firefighters respond to a fire on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023 on Adams Swamp Road in Suffolk (Courtesy of Suffolk Fire & Rescue)

No one was inside either the camper or home, and the fire was quickly extinguished after it spread to the home, firefighters say.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.