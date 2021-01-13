‘Camp Auschwitz’ rioter from Hampton Roads due in court on Wednesday

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Robert Packer, the Hampton Roads man pictured wearing a “Camp Auschwitz” sweatshirt during the U.S. Capitol insurrection, is due in federal court on Wednesday.

Packer faces charges of knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building without lawful authority and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Packer was arrested on Wednesday in Hampton Roads by U.S. Marshals and taken to Tidewater Regional Jail. He’s due in court Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. in Norfolk.

10 On Your Side’s Brett Hall spoke with neighbors of a property in Hampton that public records indicate is owned by Packer. They confirmed they recognized the man with the Auschwitz sweatshirt in the photo.

Auschwitz refers to a complex of more than 40 concentration and extermination camps run by the Nazis during the Holocaust. The bottom of Packer’s sweatshirt reads “Work Brings Freedom,” likely in reference to the German phrase “Arbeit macht frei,” which is emblazoned on the iron gates of Auschwitz.

Per three anonymous sources that spoke to CNN, Packer previously worked as a welder and pipe-fitter and was a “long-time extremist who has had run-ins with the law.”

WAVY News was unable to find Packer on Monday, but did speak with his mother, who lives in Hampton. She said she didn’t know where her son was at the time.

Packer is one of dozens of people arrested after the violent insurrection. The FBI is asking anyone with information about the insurrection to use their online tips form.

The FBI also said people may call ‪1-800-CALL-FBI (1-‪800-225-5324) to report tips and/or information related to the investigation.

WAVY will be at Packer’s court appearance.