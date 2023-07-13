VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Resort City’s business community is offering their support to those who lost their livelihoods after a massive fire on Atlantic Avenue Tuesday night.

“The one silver lining is that we had no fatalities,” said Deepak Nachnani, president of the Atlantic Avenue Association and fellow business owner.

No fatalities, yet, still a heartbreaking scene. 26th Street to 27th along Atlantic Avenue is unrecognizable.

“We realize that there must be over 100 employees that are displaced and out of work,” Nachnani stated.

Nachnani tells us that, in his 34 years at the Oceanfront, he’s never seen such extensive damage after two restaurants and a souvenir shop were gone in a matter of hours.

“I’ve been on the Oceanfront since 1989, and my family since 1973, and the devastation that this particular fire caused, I can’t recall a block that had gone through that much damage so quickly,” Nachnani told 10 On Your Side. “We immediately got together and asked ourselves what we could do to help.”

Nachnani has been in contact with the business owners as they process what happened. He’s confident the affected employees can find work elsewhere along Atlantic Avenue, as positions haven’t been filled this summer.

“We really just want to reach out and do whatever we can as a community to help,” Nachnani explained.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.