NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Roads Transit is reupping the frequency of service for the commonwealth’s busiest bus route.

HRT announced Monday that Route 20, which runs from Downtown Norfolk to the Virginia Beach Oceanfront, will have a new bus every 15 minutes for riders during peak hours on weekdays: 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The route averages about 2,000 customers a day, HRT says, and had more than 3,000 before the pandemic. HRT says it hopes returning the route to 15-minute frequency will help get back to pre-COVID numbers and beyond.

“We are excited about bringing 757 Express service to our Southside customers,” said William Harrell, President and CEO of Hampton Roads Transit. “Route 20 is a vital resource for workers in the hospitality industry at the Oceanfront and those looking to reach the Business District in Downtown Norfolk.”

Other high frequency routes in Hampton Roads are Route 112, which runs from Downtown Newport News to Patrick Henry Mall, and Route 114, which goes from Downtown Hampton to Newmarket.

You can check out all of the routes and more on HRT’s website.