NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Norfolk grandmother is counting her blessings after a bullet whizzed through her home just minutes into the new year.

The woman, who asked that we do not share her identity, just closed on her new house in Huntersville on December 15. On New Year’s Day, her daughter and grandson were laying down in their bedroom when a bullet crashed through the window and landed in the wall above their heads.

The grandmother thought she struck gold when she bought her new house half off, with hopes of renovating it.

Instead, her daughter and two-year-old grandson were nearly struck by a stray bullet just after midnight on New Year’s Day — not even three weeks after moving in.

“It was a great deal I couldn’t pass up. What did I get myself into? That’s very alarming because it could have hit them,” the woman told 10 On Your Side.

She immediately called police who sent a forensic investigator. The woman, who teaches forensic science herself, tells us the likelihood of capturing the culprit is slim to none.

“They’re not going to be able to do a lot because it’s inside the wall and more than likely would have shattered so it’s not like they can pull prints or anything off of it,” the woman explained.

She hopes the incident was a freak accident and never happens again.

“We were hearing numerous gunshots throughout the whole night. It started around 11:45 and it just went on and on and on until the wee hours of the morning. Like 3 a.m., 4 a.m. they were still shooting,” the woman stated.

Today a large hole is still visible through the woman’s back 2nd floor window, along with damage to the wall it landed in. She tells us she credits the lack of furniture due to her move saving her daughter and grandson’s life. If they were laying in a raised bed, they would have been hit.

“Just be mindful that there are people that are living in these homes around you. You wouldn’t want that to happen to one of your relatives or your loved ones,” the woman said.

At this time Norfolk police do not have a suspect and are continuing to investigate.