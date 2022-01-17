Bulk trash, yard waste pickup suspended in Chesapeake due to staffing shortages

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The City of Chesapeake is suspending bulk trash and yard waste pickup until further notice starting January 18 due to staffing issues.

In the meantime, the city’s waste management department will hire and train new staff and catch up on collection of items that are already at curbside.

“All items with an existing submitted bulk trash request will be collected as soon as possible — please leave these items at the curbside,” the city said. “Residents may transport bulk items and other eligible waste to the SPSA Greenbrier Transfer Station or SPSA Regional Landfill in Suffolk.”

Brown bin trash collection will still continue.

Earl Sorey, Chesapeake’s director of Public Works, told 10 On Your Side last week that the waste management department is working with about 50% of its typical staff and commercial drivers are desperately needed.

“It was beginning to be an issue before the pandemic and then, with the pandemic, it’s been a tremendous issue, continues to be,” Sorey said. “With the limited number of workers that we get in every day, that first priority for us is to pick up the household waste in the brown cans, that’s a public health issue, that absolutely has to get up.”

To apply for a job with Chesapeake public works, click here.