CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A vehicle crashed into a building after a police pursuit out of Chesapeake Wednesday morning.

According to Chesapeake police, the pursuit began around 3:22 a.m. near the intersection of Battlefield Boulevard and Volvo Parkway.

Police said they located a blue compact Jeep SUV that was stolen. When they attempted to stop the vehicle, the vehicle refused to stop and a pursuit began.

The SUV traveled north on Battlefield Boulevard onto the interstate, and continued into Norfolk.

Near the intersection of Lafayette Boulevard and Argonne Avenue, the SUV crashed into a white pickup truck. As a result, the pickup truck crashed into a building on the side of the road.

10 On Your Side learned that the building houses two apartments. The occupants said they were awoken by the sound of the crash, and were unsure if they could return to their home for safety reasons.

According to police, the driver of the stolen SUV was identified as 18-year-old Avontay Chatmon. Chatmon will face charges, including possession of a stolen vehicle and felony eluding.

At the time of the pursuit, there was also a juvenile passenger inside the SUV. The teen will be released to family.

The driver of the pickup truck was transported to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Chesapeake police are continuing to investigate this incident.