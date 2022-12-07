NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Breeze Airways will be adding new non-stop service from Norfolk International Airport to Los Angeles next year while resuming service to Jacksonville, Fla. Pittsburgh, Pa. and Columbus, Ohio.

The flights to Los Angeles will be on Fridays and Mondays beginning May 19 and Breeze will also resume flights to Columbus on the same day, with flights there also on Fridays and Mondays.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The flights to Jacksonville and Pittsburgh will resume May 18, with flights to Jacksonville on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays, and the flights to Pittsburgh departing on Thursdays and Sundays.

Breeze currently offers service from Norfolk to Charleston, S.C., Hartford, Conn., Las Vegas, Nev., Nashville, Tenn., New Orleans, La., New York/Islip, Providence, R.I., Sarasota-Bradenton, Fla., Tampa, Fla. Vero Beach, Fla., West Palm Beach , Fla. and Westchester/New York.