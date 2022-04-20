NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Budget airline Breeze Airways is adding another nonstop flight from Norfolk to the New York City area.

Breeze announced Wednesday that it will start running flights from Norfolk International Airport to New York City’s Westchester Airport starting June 30 at $49 one way.

The Westchester Airport is about an hour drive from Manhattan.

It’s the 14th nonstop flight from ORF. Breeze just started flying four weekly roundtrip flights between Long Island and Norfolk in February.

Breeze also flies nonstop to Tampa, Charleston, New Orleans, Pittsburgh and more.

