Homicide suspect in custody after police pursuit on the Peninsula

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A police pursuit that went through parts of Newport News and Hampton Friday evening ended with the arrest of a local homicide suspect.

A Newport News police dispatcher confirmed the pursuit began near Denbigh Boulevard and Jefferson Avenue at 4:15 p.m. then moved into Hampton.

Newport News Police spokesperson Kelly King confirmed their officers were involved in a vehicle pursuit of a suspect out of Hampton.

The pursuit is now over and the suspect is in custody.

Hampton Police confirmed to 10 On Your Side the suspect was wanted in a homicide.

