Break the Cycle: Old Dominion Grad hosts Domestic Violence awareness play

Norfolk, Va. (WAVY) — An Old Dominion University graduate hopes to help domestic violence victims through theater.

Tanya Rollins- Shadley graduated from ODU as a theater major. Now as the CEO of her own production company, she hopes to give back to ODU students.

“I wanted to give back to the campus that gave me so much,” explained Rollins- Shadley.

She wrote, produced and directed the stage play called ‘Onward Upward: Getting Past the Past’.

“It is a domestic violence awareness stage play that tackles it head on. It deals with two main characters, Claudia and Richard. You see what happens once they say ‘I do.’ They have a picture perfect relationship, so it seems on the surface but we show what happens behind closed doors,” she said passionately.

The play deals with a couple falling in love, then shows the red flags associated with domestic violence.

“We show what happens when someone starts to isolate you from their family and friends,” said Rollins- Shadley. “We also show what happens as results of this domestic violence epidemic.”

Three shows this weekend are dedicated to her cousin Michelle ‘Sunni’ Rawlings. Our sister station in Richmond, WRIC reports Rawlings was shot and killed on New Year’s Eve in a murder- suicide.

“When I was a student as a theater student, another theater student Sherika Brown was killed due to domestic violence. Unfortunately, most recently my cousin Michelle Rawlings was killed December 31st, 2018 due to domestic violence,” she explained.

There will be resources at the play.

“We can slide it to you secretly,” she explained. “Love should not hurt. There are resources. There is help.”

“If we have anyone that is experiencing domestic violence, first hand and they need help. Just tell one of the staff members ‘I need a sweet snack’. If my staff hears that we will connect them with resources. To help them.”

The play is open to everyone, students and the general public.

You can catch the show at the University Theater, 47 Hampton Blvd. Norfolk, Va. 23508. Parking is free in garage D.

General tickets are $15, student tickets are $5

Show dates and time:

October 12th, 2019 at 2p.m. and 6p.m.

October 13th, 2019 at 4p.m.

If you are a student at ODU and need help contact the Women’s Center, 1000 Webb Center or call (757) 683-4109.



For Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Kiahnna Patterson will join WAVY News 10 Today every Wednesday morning to start the conversation and share programs around Hampton Roads to help break the silence.

Here are some local and national resources for victims in need of help.

YWCA South Hampton Roads in Norfolk

757-625-4248

Offers counseling, youth and crisis services.

24/7 Crisis Hotline 757-251-0144

Avalon Center in Williamsburg

757-258-5022

Offers transitional housing, emergency shelter, youth services, legal advice, and counseling.

24- hour Crisis Hotline 757- 258-5051

Samaritan House Inc. in Virginia Beach

757-631-0710

Offers counseling, emergency shelter placement, and safety planning.

24- hour Crisis Hotline 757-430-2120

HER Shelter in Portsmouth

757-485-1445

Offers emergency services, court assistance, shelter, employment, housing assistance.

Hotline 757-485-3384

National Domestic Violence Hotline 1−800−799−7233

Transitions Family Violence Services 24/7 Crisis Hotline: 757-723-7774

Center for Sexual Assault Survivors: 757-599-9844

Hampton Victim Witness: 757-726-6978

Newport News Victim Witness: 757-926-7443

York/Poquoson Victim Witness: 757-890-3402

Fear 2 Freedom: 888-453-3059

LGBT Life Center: 757-640-0929