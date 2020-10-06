Boy runs a mile for HRRJ officer who died from COVID-19

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Zechariah Cartledge ran around his school’s track, over and over again, with a flag in hand, to remember Major Jail Officer Robert Sunukjian.

“Hello everybody it’s Zechariah. As many of you know I’m running for police officers and firefighters who lose their life in the line of duty in 2020,” said Zechariah.

Officer Sunukjian worked at the Hampton Roads Regional Jail for more than 16 years. He died in September after contracting COVID-19.

Zechariah Cartledge founded the nonprofit Running 4 Heroes. When he learns of a first responder’s death, he grabs a flag, runs a mile for them, and sends that flag to their family.

Zechariah ran this weekend for Officer Sunukjian at his school in Florida.

“Tonight, I’m running the blue line flag in his honor, I’ll be doing seven laps around this track at my school which is equal to one mile,” he said.

10 On Your Side spoke with Officer Sunukjian’s wife. She said, “He was very dedicated to his job and his career. He’s been dedicated to improving the safety and perception about corrections officers. He was a very good man and good officer.”

The superintendent of the Hampton Roads Regional Jail said in part, “We are grateful for his years of service and he will be sorely missed. We send our heartfelt condolences to his family during this difficult time.”

If you want to learn more about Running 4 Heroes, go to this link: https://running4heroes.org/

