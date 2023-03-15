CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) – Currituck County School officials say disciplinary measures are being taken after a box cutter was found at Shawboro Elementary School.

According to a statement posted on the Currituck County Schools Facebook, the administration at Shawboro Elementary School received information about a student potentially having a weapon on campus.

The administration immediately investigated the report and was able to discover and confiscate a small box cutter.

School officials say it was determined there was no threat to the safety of students and staff and disciplinary actions are being taken.