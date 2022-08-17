HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton will be the first stop on the Millennium Tour, featuring Bow Wow, Keri Hilson, Mario and other hitmakers from around the turn of the millennium.

It’s being held at the Hampton Coliseum on Friday, October 7. Presale started on Tuesday and tickets go on sale to the general public starting Friday at 10 a.m.

The show also features the Ying Yang Twins, Dem Franchize Boyz, Pleasure P and others. The tour has happened in the past with different variations of performers such as Ashanti and Omarion.

The tour is also stopping in Charlotte, Fairfax and Baltimore.