‘Botox boost’: Local med spas see lift in procedures with pandemic

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Many industries had an extremely tough year and a half due to the pandemic, but not all.

The medical aesthetics field saw an unexpected, notable jump in demand.

Botox injections became the most popular non-invasive cosmetic procedure in 2020, according to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons. Industry experts are calling it the “Botox boost.”

Local med spas are feeling the benefits. In the summer of 2019, Laura Holden took over The Spa and Laser Center.

Less than a year later, the shutdowns came.

“It’s been a crazy ride,” Holden said. “We were a little panicked. We’re a medical facility, so we wanted to keep our staff and our clients safe.”

They closed completely for more than two months.

“It was really scary,” remembered Holden.

When they did reopen each of their locations in Norfolk, Suffolk and Virginia Beach, they were incredibly busy. Holden says there was influx of first-time clients new to the world of Botox, both women and men.

It’s a phenomenon Holden says we can thank, in part, to working virtually.

“They were doing all the Zoom calls and the conferences and they were staring at their face for 8 hours a day.”

It’s not just Zoom.

“I think also the stress of being in the pandemic has aged people.”

Another factor: those who were fortunate enough to keep their jobs had fewer ways to spend their money.

“People weren’t going out or going on vacation so they had extra income and we were able to use that to do a little bit of self-care, self love.”

Holden says demand has increased for all of their services, not just Botox. She anticipates this “boost” in demand for the aesthetics field is here to stay.

“It’s been amazing for the aesthetic field because it’s gotten the word out and people are trying it who have never tried it before,” explained Holden. “I think a lot of our clients are realizing that it’s lower maintenance than people think. That it’s not as scary as people think. It’s not as costly as people think.”

Holden’s business has grown so much they’re now in the top 2% of clinics nationwide for the company Allergan, the makers of Botox.