ON THE VIRGINIA/NORTH CAROLINA BORDER (WAVY) – If you’re one of those people who only play the lottery when the jackpot gets really big, then you’re in luck, and you’re going to need it.

With the Powerball jackpot at $675 million and the Mega Millions at $480 million, even the casual lottery players are getting in the game.

“Everybody looking to get rich,” said Wanda Becker. “Crazy. They’ve been crazy. Halfway through the store, people been buying, buying, buying.”

Vonda Kay Phillips came to buy for each lottery.

“I bought one of each for Virginia and one each for North Carolina,” Phillips said. “I think it just makes it harder to win, ’cause you gotta have more, you know? If you do win, it would be great.”

Christi Wanstreet and Cliff Dunn picked up some tickets on their way to Virginia, and they’ve had luck here before.

“We come here to get scratch tickets,” Wanstreet said.

“She does, I don’t,” Dunn said.

“Two weeks ago we hit $230 bucks here,” Wanstreet said, “so we stop here on the way to Virginia, just seeing if the lucks still strong.”

Even after Uncle Sam takes his cut, that’s still a lot of money. Some folks here already had it spent.

“I’d buy as much of the Outer Banks as I could to get it back to a little bit quieter of a place,” Dunn said.

Phillips was here buying tickets for her handicapped daughter.

“She would make her house completely handicap accessible,” Phillips said.

One guy kept it to himself because he didn’t want his wife to know how much he spent on lottery tickets.

And Betty Bledsole said she would help out her family, but after that?

“I’d get on a plane, first thing,” Bledsole said. “I’m outta here.”