Booker T. Washington running back Rodney Hammond commits to Pittsburgh

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Rodney Hammond’s decision came down to not only two Atlantic Coast Conference teams, but Coastal Division rivals.

Surrounded by his family after a win on Nov. 1, the Booker T. Washington junior didn’t take long to pick a hat from either the University of Pittsburgh or University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Hammond chose Pitt.

First I want to say I’m very excited I just want to take the this moment to thank everybody that have supported through the process also want to thank @BeattyCoach and @CoachDuzzPittFB #Gopitt #COMMITTED pic.twitter.com/BlqbRUDaPb — Rodney L. Hammond (@RodneyLHammond1) November 2, 2019

The 170 pound, 5-foot-10 junior had 14 offers from top programs, including Virginia, Virginia Tech, Penn State and Michigan, but was ultimately swayed to the Panthers by former Landstown High coach Chris Beatty.

In Booker T. Washington’s 63-0 win against Wilson, Hammond scored five touchdowns total, rushing nine times for 149 yards and three touchdowns. As of Nov. 1, he had a total of 1,391 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns throughout the 2019 season.

According to MaxPress, Hammond rushed for 2,635 total yards as a freshman and sophomore. He has a four-star rating on 247Sports and a three-star rating on Rivals.com.

Hammond is the second high school junior to verbally commit to Pitt, joining linebacker Nahki Johnson from West Mifflin High in Pennsylvania.