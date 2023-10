NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Popular Broadway musical “The Book of Mormon” is returning to Norfolk in 2024.

The show created by “South Park” masterminds Trey Parker and Matt Stone will be at Chrysler Hall from May 10-12. Tickets go on sale December 15 at 10 a.m. at the Scope box office and at Ticketmaster.com.

“Book of Mormon” premiered back in 2011 on Broadway and has run in Norfolk in 2014 and 2017.

The 2024 tour will also make stops in Washington, D.C., Baltimore, Roanoke and more.