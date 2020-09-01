Bond granted for off-duty Norfolk officer charged in fatal shooting of Chesapeake man

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — An off-duty Norfolk police officer charged in the shooting death of a Chesapeake man was granted bond on Tuesday.

The judge granted a $25,000 bond for Edmund Hoyt, who was charged with voluntary manslaughter last week in connection to the shooting of 42-year-old Kelvin White on Bainbridge Boulevard in Chesapeake on Jan. 19. Hoyt had been on administrative leave since January.

The defense called on Hoyt’s wife and his friend/coworker to testify Tuesday, with the courtroom filled with Hoyt’s friends and coworkers.

Under the terms of the bond, Hoyt and his wife have to turn in their passports, and Hoyt can’t drink alcohol or costume illegal drugs. He also can’t possess any firearms.

The commonwealth appealed the decision, with the appeal hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday.

This is breaking news. WAVY’s Kayla Gaskins was in court and will have more coverage coming up.

Latest Posts: