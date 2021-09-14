Bon Secours to offer free, drive-thru flu shot clinics across Hampton Roads Sept. 25

FILE – In this Feb. 7, 2018 file photo, a nurse prepares a flu shot at the Salvation Army in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Bon Secours is set to host upcoming drive-thru flu shot clinics across Hampton Roads.

The event is on Saturday, Sept. 25, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. across three locations in the area while supplies last.

Locations:

Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital, 2 Bernardine Dr., Newport News, VA 23602

Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center, 3636 High St., Portsmouth, VA 23707

Bon Secours Health Center at Harbour View, 5818 Harbour View Blvd., Suffolk, VA 23435

Masks will be required for pariticipants.