Bon Secours to offer free, drive-thru flu shot clinics across Hampton Roads Sept. 25

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Bon Secours is set to host upcoming drive-thru flu shot clinics across Hampton Roads.
The event is on Saturday, Sept. 25, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. across three locations in the area while supplies last.
Locations:
- Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital, 2 Bernardine Dr., Newport News, VA 23602
- Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center, 3636 High St., Portsmouth, VA 23707
- Bon Secours Health Center at Harbour View, 5818 Harbour View Blvd., Suffolk, VA 23435
Masks will be required for pariticipants.
Get the free WAVY News App, available for download in the App Store and Google Play, to stay up to date with all your local news, weather and sports, live newscasts and other live events.