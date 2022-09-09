HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Bon Secours is hosting open interviews from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sep. 17.



Interviews will be conducted at three different hospitals:

Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital, located at 2 Bernardine Dr., Newport News, VA 23602

Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center, located at 3636 High St., Portsmouth, VA 23707

Bon Secours Southampton Medical Center, located at 100 Fairview Dr., Franklin, VA 23851

Interested interviewees are encouraged to bring their resume and references. Bon Secours is offering sign-on incentives and on-the-spot offers to qualified candidates. The dress code is business casual and attendees are asked to register online on Indeed.

Positions looking to be filled range from RNs to pharmacy techs, with the full list of positions available HERE.

“This is just one of the many ways Bon Secours is committed to finding the best talent and to growing our workforce,” said Cassie Lewis, DNP, chief nursing and quality officer for Bon Secours Hampton Roads. “With a variety of opportunities across the market on the southside, the peninsula and in Franklin, we’re hopeful that we’ll find great candidates that are ready to join the ministry and help us continue to meet the needs of our communities, and further our mission.”

More information can be found at careers.bonsecours.com.

Bon Secours currently offers several educational benefits including:

100% tuition coverage for in-network priority clinical pathways

Up to $5,250 per year toward in-network academic programs and undergraduate degrees

Up to $10,000 per year for in-network nursing and other graduate degrees