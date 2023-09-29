HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Bon Secours and Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Virginia announced Friday they have finally reached an agreement.

10 On Your Side has been covering the tense negotiations for more than a month.

The new multi-year contract means all Anthem Medicare Advantage and Medicaid health plan members will have continued in-network coverage at Bon Secours until 2028.

The agreement also extends coverage for Anthem employer-based and Affordable Care Act plans.

Anthem has agreed to cover any claims patients incurred during the period of time Bon Secours was out of network with Anthem Medicare Advantage since August 1.

“I’m proud that both organizations continued to focus on our shared priority: the communities we serve,” said Anthem Virginia President Monica Schmude. “We worked together to creatively address affordability for our members and the financial needs of an important care provider. This agreement provides long-term stable access to care at Bon Secours without cost increases for our members and employers.”

“We understand that being out of network/potentially being out of network can be very difficult, and we are pleased that patients with Anthem insurance can now see our physicians and use our hospitals at an in-network cost,” said Pat Davis-Hagens, president, Bon Secours Hampton Roads. “We sincerely believe that access to quality health care services is vital for our communities. This new agreement protects our patients’ access to compassionate care close to home.”

Last month, WAVY reported that Bon Secours was suing Anthem over a failure to pay insurance claims in a timely manner. As part of the agreement, Bon Secours has agreed to dismiss the lawsuit.