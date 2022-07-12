CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities are investigating similar bomb threats at several local colleges in Hampton Roads on Tuesday.

At this time, Tidewater Community College, Regent University and Norfolk State University confirmed they’ve received threat.

The one at TCC’s Cedar Road campus in Chesapeake came in at 11:21 a.m. and the caller claimed there was a backpack bomb in the school.

Chesapeake police and fire investigators did a thorough search and found no explosive devices. The all-clear was given.

Another one was at Regent University in Virginia Beach. Students at the private, Christian university first reported the bomb threat just after 11:30 a.m. on Facebook. The university sent out a note to the community and asked the community to evacuate and avoid the area.

Virginia Beach police were still at the scene investigating as of 12:45 p.m.

Norfolk State officials sent out an alert at 12:22 p.m. asking everyone in Wilson hall to evacuate and all other personnel in campus to shelter in place. Local law enforcement was investigating.

Authorities do believe the incidents are connected and the investigation continues.