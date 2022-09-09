NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police are investigating a bomb threat Friday at the City of Norfolk Courthouse on St. Paul’s Boulevard.

Police have blocked off St. Paul’s near the courthouse, which has been evacuated.

The Tide Light Rail has temporarily ceased service between EVMC/Ft. Norfolk and NSU stations. Bus shuttles are being provided, but the shuttle will not be able to access Harbor Park, Civic Plaza or MacArthur stations, according to a tweet from HRT. Click here for updates on transit service impacted by the police activity.

#NorfolkPD and @norfolkfireresc are investigating the report of a bomb threat at the Courthouse. Vehicle and the light rail travel will be impacted. Please avoid the area. @gohrt_com pic.twitter.com/S7ACHiqOqr — Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) September 9, 2022

Friday’s docket at court includes the jury trial for Rashad Dooley, one of four men accused of killing former ODU student Chris Cummings.

Dooley’s trial started earlier this week.

This is a breaking article. Check back for updates.