VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A water main break causing a localized loss of water pressure is forcing people in some parts of the Thoroughgood neighborhood of Virginia Beach to boil their water.

The city’s Department of Public Utilities issued an immediate boil water notice that will last until at least 9 p.m. Friday for the following addresses in the Thoroughgood neighborhood:

1601 Maycraft Road

4704 Hermitage Road

4705 Hermitage Road

4708 Hermitage Road

4709 Hermitage Road

4712 Hermitage Road

4716 Hermitage Road

4720 Hermitage Road

4724 Hermitage Road

4733 Hermitage Road

4737 Hermitage Road

4741 Hermitage Road

4745 Hermitage Road

4749 Hermitage Road

4753 Hermitage Road

4717 Newgate Court

4721 Newgate Court

4725 Newgate Court

This boil water notice will remain in effect until at least 9 p.m. Friday. The department will issue an update Thursday after it has completed the first 24 hours of water sample testing.

All water samples collected must meet state and federal drinking water standards before the “boil water” notice can be lifted.

The department would like to thank impacted residents for their patience and apologizes for any inconvenience.

Boil water instructions from city of Virginia Beach