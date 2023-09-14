VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A water main break causing a localized loss of water pressure is forcing people in some parts of the Thoroughgood neighborhood of Virginia Beach to boil their water.
The city’s Department of Public Utilities issued an immediate boil water notice that will last until at least 9 p.m. Friday for the following addresses in the Thoroughgood neighborhood:
- 1601 Maycraft Road
- 4704 Hermitage Road
- 4705 Hermitage Road
- 4708 Hermitage Road
- 4709 Hermitage Road
- 4712 Hermitage Road
- 4716 Hermitage Road
- 4720 Hermitage Road
- 4724 Hermitage Road
- 4733 Hermitage Road
- 4737 Hermitage Road
- 4741 Hermitage Road
- 4745 Hermitage Road
- 4749 Hermitage Road
- 4753 Hermitage Road
- 4717 Newgate Court
- 4721 Newgate Court
- 4725 Newgate Court
This boil water notice will remain in effect until at least 9 p.m. Friday. The department will issue an update Thursday after it has completed the first 24 hours of water sample testing.
All water samples collected must meet state and federal drinking water standards before the “boil water” notice can be lifted.
The department would like to thank impacted residents for their patience and apologizes for any inconvenience.
Boil water instructions from city of Virginia Beach
- When water service is restored, please flush all cold-water faucets for approximately two-to-three minutes.
- Prior to drinking water from the city’s public water system, bring the water to a rolling boil for approximately one minute. This will help destroy bacteria that may have contaminated the drinking water.
- Caution: Use extreme caution with boiling water to avoid burns. Allow the water to cool before using.
- Hot tap water is not a substitute for boiling water. Water from a water heater is not intended for drinking.
- Additionally, if your freezer has an automatic icemaker, discard all the ice cubes and turn off the icemaker until the “boil water” notice is lifted.