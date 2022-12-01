CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. (WAVY) — The body of a Chincoteague man who’d been reported missing was found last week, police say.

The body was found on Thursday, November 24 near the water on Assateague beach, in the area of the old Coast Guard station at the southern end of the island.

The man’s remains were taken to the medical examiner in Norfolk and police say a positive ID was made for Dewey Elmer Hall Sr., of Chincoteague. He was reported missing on November 7, and had last been seen around 1:30 a.m. on November 4.

Police didn’t share additional information in a press release, but asked anyone with info about Hall’s whereabouts during the time he was missing to call Investigator Barnes or Corporal Gladding with the Chincoteague Police Department at (757) 336-3155.