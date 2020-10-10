Body found Oct. 1 identified as person whose boat was found adrift

MIDDLESEX, Va. (WAVY) — Officials say a body found on the shores of Middlesex County Oct. 1 has been identified as a person who was aboard a boat found adrift earlier that same day.

On Oct. 1, a sheriff’s office deputy responded to the Hallieford area for a report of a large boat adrift and bumping against a pier.

No one was on the board.

Virginia Marine Police also arrived to conduct further investigation.

Later that same day, the sheriff’s office received a report about a missing person.

As they were completing the paperwork for that missing person, the U.S. Coast Guard reported that a body had been found on the shore.

The remains weer identified as the person who had last been on the boat.

The sheriff’s office did not release the boater’s identity.

