PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) employee saw a body in the water Monday around 7:40 a.m., according to a NNSY spokesperson.

Naval Criminal Investigation Service (NCIS), NNSY emergency services and the Portsmouth Police Department responded to the scene.

NCIS will conduct an investigation into the surrounding circumstances and the person’s identity.

