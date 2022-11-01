FRANKLIN, Va. (WAVY) — A body was found Tuesday afternoon in the investigation into the disappearance of missing 17-year-old Ronnie Jerome Everette Jr. in Franklin.

The body was found on Gardner Street, near Cameron Street in the area of the Berkley Court Apartments, police say. Officers with the Franklin Police Department were in the area around 4:25 p.m. investigating the disappearance of Everette when they “were alerted by activity they observed” in the area where the body was found, per a press release.

The body was taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Norfolk for positive identification. No cause of death has been determined at this time. Police have labeled the case as an undetermined death investigation.

No other updates are available at this time, but the investigation is ongoing.

Police did say Monday that Everette was last seen by family around 3:30 p.m. Oct. 27 when he was dropped off in the area of the Berkley Court Apartments.

Anyone with information is asked to call Franklin Police at 757-562-8575