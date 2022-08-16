CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A man’s body was found floating in a branch of the Elizabeth River in Chesapeake on Monday morning.

Chesapeake Master Police Officer Leo Kosinski says officers were dispatched around 10:18 a.m. to the 3800 block of Whites Landing for the report of a body floating behind some homes in the area.

Kosinski said people in the area noticed a foul smell, so they checked the docks and found the body, which had obvious signs of decomposition.

The body was taken to the medical examiner’s office and so far no identification has been made. The investigation is ongoing and at this time police haven’t said there were signs of foul play.