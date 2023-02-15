Several boats were damaged Wednesday morning after a fire broke out at a boat storage unit in Saluda, officials say. (Courtesy of David Layman)

MIDDLESEX COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Several boats were damaged Wednesday morning after a fire broke out at a boat storage unit in Saluda, officials say.

David Layman with Middlesex Emergency Management says three boats were damaged by the fire and about 100 more have smoke damage. It happened at 1213 Crafton Quarter Road.

The fire was contained to one corner of the building and no exterior damage to the unit was visible, Layman said.

Middlesex, Lancaster, Gloucester and Mathews firefighters responded and Virginia Department of Emergency Management and Newport News hazmat units responded to boom the runoff.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by Virginia State Police.